Letters: Flatten the curve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was appalled to read today (April 21) that Sheriff Brad Thurman is advocating the Cowlitz County commissioners to cave to the protests against social distancing.

This almost smacks of dereliction of duty. Recently, there have been protests around the country, including our own state, by misguided individuals asserting that their “rights” are somehow being subverted by the restrictions put in place to minimize the spread of a very dangerous new virus.

This is wrong. The pursuit of liberty does not mean a license to endanger the lives of others.

Thurman seems to erroneously believe that lifting the orders will not change the spread of the virus. While the majority of people, upwards of 80% according to polls, think it's premature to lift social distancing restrictions, there is a sizable number that are not responsible. The medical and scientific community is certain that if we relax social distancing guidelines and other restrictions, we will see a rebound and escalation of both numbers of infections and numbers of deaths.

Some have even we should tolerate an increased death rate in order to get the economy improving again. It is sad to think that this implies they would even risk deaths within their own families to do so. Or do they think it will only affect nameless others?