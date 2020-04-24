Letters: Flatten the curve

Letters: Flatten the curve

{{featured_button_text}}

I was appalled to read today (April 21) that Sheriff Brad Thurman is advocating the Cowlitz County commissioners to cave to the protests against social distancing.

This almost smacks of dereliction of duty. Recently, there have been protests around the country, including our own state, by misguided individuals asserting that their “rights” are somehow being subverted by the restrictions put in place to minimize the spread of a very dangerous new virus.

This is wrong. The pursuit of liberty does not mean a license to endanger the lives of others.

Thurman seems to erroneously believe that lifting the orders will not change the spread of the virus. While the majority of people, upwards of 80% according to polls, think it's premature to lift social distancing restrictions, there is a sizable number that are not responsible. The medical and scientific community is certain that if we relax social distancing guidelines and other restrictions, we will see a rebound and escalation of both numbers of infections and numbers of deaths.

Some have even we should tolerate an increased death rate in order to get the economy improving again. It is sad to think that this implies they would even risk deaths within their own families to do so. Or do they think it will only affect nameless others?

Donald Wolfe

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Stop the blame game

The U.S. — the most technologically advanced nation with the finest medical expertise — is dealing with more coronavirus cases than any other …

Letters

Letters: Setting an example

I have to publicly eat crow. After all my concerns about our current president being selfish and only looking out for his own interests, I rea…

Letters

Letters: Back to work

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gives President Trump an "F" for his work performance and accuses him of being a weak leader.

Letters

Letters: Slow mowing

Thank you to the Cowlitz County Diking District that halted mowing part of the slough between Third and Seventh avenues close to Hudson Street…

Letters

Letters: Something bigger

As I read accounts of irresponsible behaviors (parties, refusals to self-quarantine, etc.) with which some are approaching this pandemic, I’m …

Letters

Letters: House arrest

Inslee’s house arrest order for the populace, Proclamation 20-25, is in conflict with the Bill of Rights. Our rights of the free exercise of r…

Letters

Letters: Proud of us

Just watched some national news reporting on the demonstrations in Michigan. I want to thank Washington state, and in particular the residents…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News