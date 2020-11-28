 Skip to main content
Letters: Fiscal responsibility

Peter Abbarno displayed a disturbing lack of fiscal responsibility in his recent editorial. Either he does not realize how much a special session costs, or worse, he seeks to enrich himself.

Abbarno wants to lower taxes without providing additional revenue, which would result in cuts to social services, education and infrastructure - programs that support thousands of good paying jobs. He wants to “incentivize” the economy, which usually means big tax breaks to big corporations at taxpayer expense. He also fails to comprehend that clean air and water are vital to the economy, and that cutting regulations would hurt businesses in the long term.

We need to support small businesses, and we do that by setting up a recovery program funded by a windfall profit tax on billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, who made billions during the pandemic. Abbarno should be proposing positive solutions such as this that will provide lasting benefits rather than long-term harm. It’s unfortunate that our new representative has displayed such a lack of knowledge of our government and economy.

Timothy Zahn

Toutle

