Letters: First-hand look

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandana and heading to a Loren Culp rally on a Lewis County I-5 overpass as the candidates convoy rolled by underneath (Saturday, Sept. 19).

What I heard, repeatedly and by literally everyone involved, was nothing short of a Klan meeting. If you are a Republican voter, this is what you support:

• "F*** Black Lives": said about every five minutes by 20-plus people.

• "White Power": mostly yelled by a small group of Oakley wearin' hicks.

• "All Democrats should be strung up over this bridge, that will send a message": screamed by a 70-plus year old woman to cheers of the crowd.

• One thousand different mantra's against LGBTQIA+: all of which were in support of abolishment and full on extermination of said people.

All of this was recorded, with faces not blurred (public space). All of this is available to view online.

Republicans are the party of Fascism. This is what you support. Own it.

Tyler Manser

Longview

