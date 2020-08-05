You have permission to edit this article.
Letters: Fireworks fury

I recently asked the Kelso and Longview City Councils to make a simple statement of sentiment encouraging folks not to purchase or sell Communist Chinese manufactured fireworks and to demonstrate real patriotism by selling and buying only American made fireworks.

Neither of the councils did and that is a disgrace and the members ought to ashamed. Worse, groups and companies such as TNT and Bomber Brothers who continued to sell Communist Chinese made fireworks ought to be ashamed.

Communist China with troops, weaponry and support, killed tens of thousands of American sons and daughters in Korea and Vietnam. They still are helping to kill our sons and daughters today.

The city councilors might as well spit not only on the flag, but the graves of the people killed because they served.

How can distributors, sellers, and buyers of Communist Chinese fireworks condone and even live with this fact?

Jim Hill

Kelso

