Letters: Finn shows respect

Will Finn is by far the best candidate for Cowlitz County District 1 commissioner.
As two-term mayor of Woodland, he has much more experience in dealing cooperatively and successfully with local and state governments.
But what sets Finn apart is his respect for people and his ability to listen to all constituents. As Woodland's Public Works director, I had the pleasure to work for Finn. He was willing to respectfully listen to all opinions and make decisions that were best for all parties. He is well respected by city employees and Woodland citizens and has excellent communication skills. He will be a great commissioner.
Please join me is voting for Will Finn for commissioner.
Mike Karnofski
Kelso
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!