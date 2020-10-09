 Skip to main content
Letters: Finn has impressed

Several weeks ago I had an opportunity to meet Will Finn, a candidate for Cowlitz County commissioner. He impressed me as someone who is receptive to the ideas of others and who seeks to solve problems by building consensus.

He now is in his second term as mayor of Woodland where he was re-elected without opposition. That in and of itself suggests he has exceptional ability to work with others who have opposing views.

I believe Will Finn's leadership style is exactly what we need to guide our county forward.

Mike Woods

Longview

