Letters: Financial education

In response to our current crisis, two efforts should be high on our list.

Schools should introduce a comprehensive household financial learning program. The curriculum should include approaches to short term and retirement saving needs. Leaving it to parents has not worked.

The second is Longview (and all cities) should be developing a transportation program that reduces their costs and the cost for residents. A household's second highest expenditure is transportation, meaning their motor vehicle. Fortunately, the majority of commuting can be accomplished without a motor vehicle or in conjunction with it.

Longview’s many wide streets will allow for a streetscape transition where walking and biking is safe and ultimately preferred. Benefits of change will not be easy to see at first, but if we ever needed to do it, now is the time.

The school leaders know how to implement financial education. And city leaders know how to implement an active transportation program. It won’t take technical knowledge and not even much incremental funding. It will take conviction.

David Fine

Longview

