 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Fighter on the ropes

Letters: Fighter on the ropes

{{featured_button_text}}

President Trump’s recent statements are those of a fighter on the ropes. Promises of “more where that came from” (a reference to the payroll tax deferment) if he’s re-elected, hints that Kamala Harris may not meet the “natural born citizen” requirements of the Constitution, and hobbling the United States Postal Service to limit mail-in voter fraud are all efforts by the president to attempt an end run around flagging poll numbers.

I can’t speak to the first two issues, but on the issue of mail-in voter fraud, personal experience tells me that the president’s concerns may have merit. My father-in-law, who passed away about 10 years ago, was the patriarch of a large family. It wasn’t until after his death I learned that, even though many of his children were living out of state, their ballots would continue to be sent to his address. And without consulting any of them, he would cast votes on their behalf, seven to eight at a time.

The irony of it is, he would only ever vote Republican.

Don Cox

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: State election results

It’s now Thursday, Aug. 13. When do we get to read about the election results of the governor’s race and other state offices? I have not seen …

Letters

Letters: Do better

In a long running lawsuit, a woman accused police and deputies in Ferry County of failing to properly investigate when she reported a pattern …

Letters

Letters: White fragility

Richard McCaine recently wrote a letter to the editor (Aug. 9) about racial education workshops held in Seattle, and McCain derided those work…

Letters

Letters: Wake up

OK, maybe you were asleep during the last election. This time please pay attention.

Letters

Letters: Let's cooperate

Hey, folks. I don’t like COVID-19. I do not know anybody who does. It has affected us medically, economically, socially, psychologically, educ…

Letters

Letters: Three questions

This is an open letter to Democrats who would like to answer one or more of my following three questions regarding the Democratic Party’s pres…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News