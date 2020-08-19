Letters: Fighter on the ropes

President Trump’s recent statements are those of a fighter on the ropes. Promises of “more where that came from” (a reference to the payroll tax deferment) if he’s re-elected, hints that Kamala Harris may not meet the “natural born citizen” requirements of the Constitution, and hobbling the United States Postal Service to limit mail-in voter fraud are all efforts by the president to attempt an end run around flagging poll numbers.

I can’t speak to the first two issues, but on the issue of mail-in voter fraud, personal experience tells me that the president’s concerns may have merit. My father-in-law, who passed away about 10 years ago, was the patriarch of a large family. It wasn’t until after his death I learned that, even though many of his children were living out of state, their ballots would continue to be sent to his address. And without consulting any of them, he would cast votes on their behalf, seven to eight at a time.