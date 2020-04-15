Letters: Feeling safe

Letters: Feeling safe

Our streets are void of cars and the space is being filled with walkers and bikers. Having time encourages people to find things they like to do. But, the most important thing about people choosing Active Transportation (walking and biking instead for driving) is feeling safe.

Perhaps it required a pandemic, but people are biking and walking more. And driving less.

During my watershed moment, while bicycling on Easter Sunday, I saw two young women biking in the City View area. A family biking near LCC. A young woman biking alone on SR432. Teens on the west side. It seemed every few blocks, there was someone biking or walking. The most I have ever seen in Longview.

Motor vehicles will be returning to the roads in great numbers. But it has been proven, across the U.S., that streets can be designed to make everyone feel safe. Given safe space, people will bike and walk.

Let’s use the lessons of this difficult time and create a walking and biking Longview. The result will be a healthier, wealthier and wise community.

David Fine

Longview

