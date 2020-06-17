Letters: Favorite holiday

In July is one of my favorite holidays of the year, the 4th of July, when we get to celebrate our nation's birthday.

Even though this year will be different, we still can have fun as we celebrate with our families and friends.

I love this country and its rich traditions and the many men and women who have sacrificed their lives protecting our beloved nation.

I am so grateful to be an American.

This year, let us be very grateful to live in the greatest country on the Earth. Let us all have a safe and a fun 4th of July.

God bless America.

Cody Wells

Centralia

