 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: False flag

Letters: False flag

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding the people who occupied and vandalized the Washington, D.C., Capitol offices.

I condemn their behavior. However, of the tens of thousands of Trump supporters at the rally, only about 100 were involved in the criminal behavior at the Capitol building. Significantly, their behavior was completely out of character of the average Trump supporter, but remarkably beneficial to Trump's enemies who were talking about impeachment before he took office. They have been trying to destroy his presidency ever since, and still are at this very moment.

The ends “justifies the means” as any good Communist will tell you.

Jay Hunter

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Cleaning up the streets

My walking partners convinced me cleaning up the environment is a worthy cause. I've joined in to help pick up nails from the streets, cans an…

Letters

Letters: Where's Walsh?

In the recent article about local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol, why is there no response included from 19…

Letters

Letters: Thank you to our board

By proclamation of the governor, January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our remarkable elected school board…

Letters

Letters: Consider the odds

To see a good example of why the virus is surging, look at the photo on the front page of the Jan. 8 issue of The Daily News of a group gather…

Letters

Letters: Glove up

In regards to the Jan. 3 photo of a nurse giving the vaccine shot to the chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, can anyone explain why she is n…

Letters

Letters: A rough day

In 1926, the undefeated Huskies from Washington could not find anyone to play them for the championship. A small southern college called Alaba…

Letters

Wiest: disappointing answers

My purpose here is not to change anyone's political affiliation, but rather to add a voice to those who are disturbed by the continuing disreg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News