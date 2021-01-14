Letters: False flag

Regarding the people who occupied and vandalized the Washington, D.C., Capitol offices.
I condemn their behavior. However, of the tens of thousands of Trump supporters at the rally, only about 100 were involved in the criminal behavior at the Capitol building. Significantly, their behavior was completely out of character of the average Trump supporter, but remarkably beneficial to Trump's enemies who were talking about impeachment before he took office. They have been trying to destroy his presidency ever since, and still are at this very moment.
The ends “justifies the means” as any good Communist will tell you.
Jay Hunter
Longview