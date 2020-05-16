Letters: Falling for lies

While walking into my business last week, I noticed a pop-up petition in the communal parking lot, so I asked what it was about. When she told me it was against the sex education bill, I told her politely I didn't oppose it, and started to walk away. She called out to me and said, "So you think it's O.K. for elementary school girls to be taught how to put a condom on little boys?"

This is categorically untrue. The bill, ESSB 5395, mandates teaching social and emotional development for young children in kindergarten through third grade. Social emotional learning includes self-management, healthy relationship skills, social awareness, self-awareness and responsible decision making.

I don’t mind someone I disagree with creating a petition to show dissent, because that’s democracy. But I do care if they use lies to obtain a signature.

If your cause is worth fighting for, you shouldn’t have to lie in order to win. I hope folks do their research on what is in the bill before falling for lies.

Hollie Kero

Longview

