Letters: Fake rage

Letters: Fake rage

The fake rage against socialism is pure propaganda. Pundits cite Venezuela as a scare tactic, while ignoring the fact that nations most like the United States have stronger social safety nets. For example, all our western allies have single payer health care. They pay less and get better results without middle man profiteering. We let insurance bankers skim $100 billion.

Free market capitalism is another lie. Tax payers bail out big business every decade. This year, we gave Wall Street trillions of dollars in pandemic relief they didn’t need. Citizens got a one-time check, worth less than a month’s living expense. How about the annual subsidies gifted to industry, or the last 40 years of tax cuts for the rich that ballooned deficits and changed us from a creditor to a debtor nation?

Corporate America loves socialism, but they want you to reject it. They don’t like toll free roads and bridges, national forests, Social Security Medicare, or anything they can’t monetize. If you still think socialism for we the people is un-American, try reading the preamble to our constitution.

Robert Ungnade

Castle Rock

