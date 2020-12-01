 Skip to main content
Letters: Fairness?

Letters: Fairness?

Recently, a number of writers to The Daily News have written promoting a strategy of herd immunity, as opposed to partial shutdowns, to suppress COVID-19 spreading while awaiting an effective vaccine. They cite Sweden’s more relaxed strategy as an alternative because they believe it is less punishing to the economy. Implicit in this argument is the notion that the economic benefits exceed the costs associated with increased mortality. Maybe, maybe not.

What is clear is that COVID-19 exposure, infection and deaths are not distributed randomly throughout the population. Infection rates and death rates vary by age, race, class, occupation, urban density and access to quality medical care.

These facts indicate the putative benefits and costs of such a policy will be distributed inequitably. Because of this consideration, I find this proposal morally and economically indefensible.

It should be noted that Sweden’s health care system is much more accessible and available to average citizens than ours and their safety net is also more generous and inclusive than ours.

I note that Sweden recently announced the abandonment of this policy.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

