Letters: Fair representation

Anyone with previous health issues will lose insurance coverage with President Trump's plan.

Jaime Herrera Beutler is in lock step with Trump to get rid of Obamacare. Twenty-three million people will lose insurance if Trump gets his way.

Herrera Beutler set the record for nonattendance of Congress. She is funded by the huge Koch corporation. She agrees with Trump, who has done more to ruin America than anyone in history.

If you want someone to fully and fairly represent us, vote for Carolyn Long.

Dale Loiselle

Longview