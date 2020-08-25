Letters: Fair election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Next to aiding and abetting an enemy, hampering a fair and open election is about as unpatriotic as it gets.

Yet President Trump openly admits that he trying to do exactly that.

A true patriot would want all eligible voters to cast a ballot in order to have the most representative election possible. That doesn't happen, so next would be to encourage more people to register and then vote. Trump fails miserably in this regard.

We have been having 100% mail-in voting here for some years. I haven't heard that the United States Postal Service has had to hire extra people at voting time. It seems they have been able to handle the extra load with their normal staff. I also would presume that USPS has a formula as to how many people are needed to provide normal service to a given population.

Thus, why all the talk that extra staff will need to be hired around the country? If USPS can handle it here, why can't they do likewise in other states? Trump's toady postmaster general has apparently already reduced USPS capability, in which case more staff may be needed.

Carl Torgerson

Longview