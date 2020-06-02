Letters: Failed leadership

President Trump showed that he could take a growing economy and make it better. He also showed how to ruin our economy by not having the right people in place to investigate and stop threats to our country and economy.

Totally amazing how he won’t accept any blame for the current situation. Trump will throw everyone in the White House under the bus before he will take any responsibility for his failed leadership.

Jeff Sowders

Longview

