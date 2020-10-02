Letters: Factual information

These include: (1.) Affirmative consent will be an integral part of comprehensive safe sexual health education for students in fourth through 12th grades. They we will be taught that they can say no to any unwanted sexual advances and also how to recognize and resist abusive or coercive behavior; (2.) local school boards must approve the curriculum content thereby ensuring that the content is appropriate for each grade level and schools must make course materials available to parents; (3.) schools must notify parents in advance that sexual health is going to be taught so that patents can opt out their children for any part or all of the content; (4.) the content is based on medically accurate factual information; and (5.) where comprehensive sexual health education is taught there are fewer incidences of unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases and youths are shown to delay sexual activity.