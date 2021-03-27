Letters: Factual and respectful

I did not read Art Birkmeyer's Feb. 11 letter to the editor nor did I read John Peters' Feb. 16 letter to the editor.

Joe Hobson's Feb. 21 letter to the editor railing against John Peters' use of alternative facts itself contained alternative facts. One fact upon which Hobson and I can hopefully agree is the thugs who entered and damaged the Capitol on Jan. 6 are criminals and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

It is my opinion they were fringe wackos from the right and left using the protest as cover. We on the right struggle to find common ground upon which we can agree with those on the left.

Our discourse should be factual, respectful and lack vitriol and accusations.

Darrell Osborne

Kalama