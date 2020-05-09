Letters: Fact or fiction?

As I was growing up in Romania in the early 1970s, grandma's house was the place I spent most of my childhood.
Often times some of the town elders would come over to socialize. There were several times I overheard a prophecy being discussed that had been around for centuries. The prophecy stated that a yellow fever originated in China would kill millions. It also stated hatred that the Chinese government had toward the world's other races. These conversations took place in a hard line communist country and by people who survived World War I and World War II.
True or not, it is not my place to judge, but I will tell you this: You can change or kill a lot of things on this Earth, but unless you are God, ideology will never be one of them.
Mark Lengyel
Longview
