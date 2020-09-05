Letters: Fact checking

Fact check: A recent letter to the editor stated that the communists attacked Pearl Harbor and every war we fought was against communists.
In reality, Japan was a fascist theocracy when they bombed Pearl Harbor. Communist Russia at the time, was one of our main allies due to a common enemy. Russia had the most casualties in World War II. The statement that all our wars were fought against communists is not supported by the facts. The first two American wars were against the English monarchy. Unfortunately, there were many American wars before the rise of Communism.
Fact checking statements leads to a better understanding of reality.
Chuck Woodard
Castle Rock
