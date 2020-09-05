 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Fact checking

Letters: Fact checking

{{featured_button_text}}

Fact check: A recent letter to the editor stated that the communists attacked Pearl Harbor and every war we fought was against communists.

In reality, Japan was a fascist theocracy when they bombed Pearl Harbor. Communist Russia at the time, was one of our main allies due to a common enemy. Russia had the most casualties in World War II. The statement that all our wars were fought against communists is not supported by the facts. The first two American wars were against the English monarchy. Unfortunately, there were many American wars before the rise of Communism.

Fact checking statements leads to a better understanding of reality.

Chuck Woodard

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Neccessity

Is it any surprise that after 90 days of protests, nobody had been killed until the white supremacists showed up? Just like Adolf Hitler did, …

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Keep it solvent

One reason I am supporting Carolyn Long and Joe Biden in the coming election is that they will protect and expand Social Security for future g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News