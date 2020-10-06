 Skip to main content
Letters: Extraordinary sacrifice

Feb. 23, 1971, Vietnam. Our convoy was ambushed on Highway 19 between An Khe and Pleiku. My platoon was riding security. Ambushes weren't uncommon on that road, but what happened that day was.

Convoys always were escorted by what we called "Gun Trucks." A young man from Oregon City, Ore., Larry G. Dahl, was a gunner on one. When we got hit, his truck came up the line and did what it and its crew were there for.

Then something extraordinary, something remarkable happened. A surviving North Vietnam soldier threw a grenade into Larry Dahl's truck. Dahl saw it, knew it would kill everyone in that truck, so he did the unthinkable. He jumped on it taking its full impact to protect his crew and in doing so, gave up his life. He was 21 years old. His Medal of Honor was deserved.

Recently, I found out President Trump thinks anyone who wears the uniform, who sacrifices, who believes this country is worth serving is a "loser" and a "sucker."

Donald J. Trump, who found a way not to serve when called because his daddy was rich and could make sure he didn't, calls Larry Dahl a loser and a sucker? Calls all who ever wore the uniform, died or was maimed such vile names. How can anyone support, much less admire such a man?

Jim Hill

Kelso

