Letters: Experience counts

Some people apply to become government leaders due to their experience. Others file to serve blind to reality. With inexperienced candidates, sometimes chaos happens as they learn.

This is the case for the race for District 1 Cowlitz County Commissioner. Few candidates step forward who actually have the background to meet the county's issues head on. After serving in the position of District 1 Commissioner, I am fully aware of what it takes to represent the cities of Kelso, Woodland and Kalama along with the unincorporated rural areas of Cougar, Ariel, Rose Valley and Carrolls, as well as participating in the governing of the entire county and its 550 employees and 39 departments.

Only one candidate has prepared to serve over the last three decades. Only one candidate earned a master's degree in planning, has served as a transportation planner for Portland, served as the manager for our five-county regional transportation unit; been a college professor, been a recruitment consultant for government and business, worked as a real estate analyst, served on our local health department council and traffic safety committee while serving in no less than 10 social service committees.

I support Rosemary Siipola for the position and understand how experience counts.