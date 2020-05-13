Letters: Exhausted

I’m exhausted with the criticism for Gov. Jay Inslee.

You want to do more things so he opens activities that can easily be done at a distance, such as hiking. You complain these aren’t essential. He allows you to have drive-in church services instead of a Facebook live one (an improvement), and you complain he has an anti-religion bias.

Of course, he’s not doing this perfectly. No one is because there is literally no precedent. But he has to make decisions based on the best information possible to keep us safe.

The fact is the experts say that to safely re-open without a vaccine, we must have an immense amount of testing and contact tracing. According to an NPR and Harvard survey from last week the week of May 4, Washington is not there yet.

Yes, it is frustrating to stay home all day and not see anyone. But that is a small sacrifice we all have to make to protect our fellow human beings.

And your time in quarantine will be a lot more pleasant if you don’t watch the news 24/7.

Delaney Morgan

Longview

