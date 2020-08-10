Letters: Excuses, excuses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once again I must agree with William Dennis: black-on-black violence kills more black people than any other single cause.

However, focusing on black-on-black violence is a sly tactic racists use to misdirect people from their own behavior. Systematic institutional racism cannot be detected with an empirical test. But that hardly means that it doesn't exist. Let's imagine for a moment that you could test institutions for embedded racism. How much racism is acceptable? Well...none. NO amount of racism is acceptable.

Dennis also is correct about Marxism: it never works. But so what? Some of the Black Lives Matter people are Marxists. Some cops are fascist. Fascism works all too well where people value the imaginary safety of order over their freedom.

As I've said previously, Dennis is not a racist. But the excuses he makes for racist behavior are what a racist would say.

Lan Hebert

Kelso