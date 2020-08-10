You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Excuses, excuses

Letters: Excuses, excuses

{{featured_button_text}}

Once again I must agree with William Dennis: black-on-black violence kills more black people than any other single cause.

However, focusing on black-on-black violence is a sly tactic racists use to misdirect people from their own behavior. Systematic institutional racism cannot be detected with an empirical test. But that hardly means that it doesn't exist. Let's imagine for a moment that you could test institutions for embedded racism. How much racism is acceptable? Well...none. NO amount of racism is acceptable.

Dennis also is correct about Marxism: it never works. But so what? Some of the Black Lives Matter people are Marxists. Some cops are fascist. Fascism works all too well where people value the imaginary safety of order over their freedom.

As I've said previously, Dennis is not a racist. But the excuses he makes for racist behavior are what a racist would say.

Lan Hebert

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: White guilt

What occurred recently in Seattle as a solution for combating racism was astonishing, abhorrent and Orwellian.

Letters

Letters: Fireworks fury

I recently asked the Kelso and Longview City Councils to make a simple statement of sentiment encouraging folks not to purchase or sell Commun…

Letters

Letters: Non starter

Lan Herbert took issue with my concern that Black Lives Matter is not concentrating on Black on Black crime, the most serious problem facing B…

Letters

Letters : General welfare

I am writing in response to Toni Below’s concerns about her “freedom” not to wear a mask (The Daily News letters to the editor, July 28).

Letters

Letters: True lies matter

California is planing to release 18,000 criminals because of COVID-19. Many, many other democratic cities also have released criminals because…

Letters

Letters: No progress

Ken Spring recently wrote in a recent letter to the editor that Trump is the best president of all. I disagree. President Trump is the worst p…

Letters

Letters: Power trip

Recently, on a visit to a store on Pacific Avenue in Kelso, I had a strap break on my mask, but I held it in place.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News