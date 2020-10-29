 Skip to main content
Letters: Every single day

Southwest Washington cannot afford a representative who repeatedly attempts to repeal access to affordable health care, especially during a pandemic.

Our current representative in Congress has voted numerous times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would be devastating for thousands of Southwest Washingtonians. Carolyn Long supports a public option, which would allow people to access health insurance from government if they choose to.

Jaime Herrera Beutler has not held an in-person town hall in nearly four years. Even during a pandemic, Carolyn Long has found ways to safely meet with people through drive-in and virtual town halls.

Carolyn Long will fight hard every single day for Southwest Washingtonians in Congress.

Joan Mason

Longview

