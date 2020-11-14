 Skip to main content
Letters: Every effort

I read with great interest several letters to the editor and the column by Dana Milbank in the Nov. 13 edition of The Daily News complaining that President Donald Trump has not conceded the election yet.

Milbank even goes as far as accusing the President of "sabotaging national security." I've read numerous reports of serious irregularities in the election process in several of the key battleground states. Whether you are a Joe Biden supporter or a Trump supporter you should be concerned that every effort is made to assure the integrity of our elections. The last time I checked, not a single state had officially certified its final election results. So my question is: what's the hurry? I think we owe it to ourselves to make sure any questions are resolved so the public can feel confident the election was fair.

As a small side note, Al Gore didn't concede the contested 2000 election until December 13, which was 36 days after that election. I don't recall anyone calling him a sore loser.

John Peters

Longview

