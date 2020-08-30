Letters: Entertaining

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to an Aug. 27 Letter to the Editor, I must take issue with the praising of Donald Trump and calling him, in essence, one of God's people.

The writer is referring to a man who has committed serial adultery, lied beyond anything I have ever seen, continuously insults people, has laughed about grabbing women you-know-where, and has claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes.

I was raised in a Christian home and the God I was taught would never think that the behavior of such a man was anywhere near Godly.

After reading such things from a "believer" makes me happy, I found critical thinking to replace believing in myths. And, in all of my sincere and heartfelt searching, I have never once found any evidence to support the existence of a supernatural being.

So, to quote the late Christopher Hitchens, "That which can be asserted without evidence can be dismissed without evidence."

President Trump can say a lot and what he says is either untrue, unproven, rude and/or asinine. I would rather vote for a two-headed turtle; at least the turtle would be entertaining.

Michael Rose

Longview