Letters: Enough is enough

Letters: Enough is enough

Regarding Jim Walsh’s bid for a third term: He claims “He defends our family, values and our future.”

It’s his same old promises/vision. So what do the citizens of the 19th Legislative District really need that Walsh ignores?

The district is in critical need of improved internet and cellphone connectivity. Desirable job creating companies and schools need this now. Does Walsh acknowledge this?

The district is perilously lacking in updated medical facilities and personnel which forces people to drive long distances for serious medical issues. Does Walsh address this?

The district is in dire need of meaningful economic growth. He talks about encouraging good jobs, but Walsh dependably votes against unions and tells BMW owners (perhaps development business leaders) to stay away.

Walsh criticizes environmental laws restricting job growth. Possibly job growth is being restricted by the issues mentioned above that he completely ignores?

Walsh’s anti Gov. Jay Inslee rantings regarding medical professionals' guidance concerning COVID-19 suppression have been childish, a public embarrassment and endangered public safety.

Enough is enough. I’m supporting change and Clint Bryson.

Art Birkmeyer

Longview

