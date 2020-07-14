Letters: Enough already

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I worked with Cowlitz County commissioner Arne Mortensen in 2018 as a District Court judge when our court was attempting to get funding for a new community court. This court is designed to help non-serious offenders, many of whom come from the less fortunate, stay out of the criminal justice system. Commissioner Mortensen opposed the funding, but the other two commissioners approved it.

I have no dispute with differing opinions about how county-controlled assets are allocated. That's what elections are all about. What struck me about Commissioner Mortensen was his attitude about the process. He told me on more than one occasion that there weren't any "poor people" in Cowlitz County and "if you want to see poor people, go to India."

His arrogance seems to have carried forward, as witnessed by his recent approach to the county's cooperation with the City of Kelso.

We don't need self-centered smugness running our county; we have plenty of that on the national level.

My vote is for Rosemary Siipola.

Ed Putka

Kalama