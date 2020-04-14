Letters: Enjoy the quiet

Letters: Enjoy the quiet

During this time of disease prevention and self-isolation, I have noticed something interesting: Instead of excessive noise generated by our motorized outdoor activities, the rural areas of Cowlitz County have remained largely quiet. I realize this is mostly due to the stay-at-home order preventing us from participating in such things, but why not take a moment to simply appreciate the level of silence we can achieve?

Other bigger, interstate-adjacent communities such as Seattle may never be able to enjoy this privilege, and I think we should all take a moment during this time to sit back and appreciate it, while we still can.

Perrin Zahn

Toutle

