Letters: Endorsing Abbarno

As mayor of the City of Centralia, it is my honor to endorse Peter Abbarno for State House of Representatives in the 20th Legislative District.

Abbarno has the knowledge and experience to hit the ground running in Olympia and successfully advocate for working families and businesses throughout our district.

It is no surprise that I am one of six mayors and 30 elected officials in the 20th District endorsing Abbarno. He is involved with many organizations, including the Centralia College Foundation, Hub City Mission and United Way. He also dedicates his time volunteering with Watch D.O.G.S. (Dads of Great Students) and mentoring at Edison Elementary School in Centralia, Morton High School, and WF West High School in Chehalis.

Abbarno is a leader on complex issues. He fought against property and utility tax increases on working families; advocated for increasing our city’s budget reserve floor; and successfully passed code changes to help create commercial and residential growth. His energy and passion is unmatched.

Join me in supporting and voting Peter Abbarno for 20th District State Representative.

Sue Luond

Centralia, Wash.

