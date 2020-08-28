Letters: End the violence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For more than 90 nights we have watched (in real time on KPTV) Portland, the City of Roses, turn into a city of violence and destruction.

Mobs, Antifa and anarchists breaking store windows, looting, setting fires, attacking law officers, injuring more than 300 people. These are not Black Lives Matter protesters. They're organized rioters, hiding frozen water bottles, bricks, rocks, fireworks, gases, lasers in bushes to use for bodily harm.

In an Aug. 6 letter to the editor, Douglas Irvine stated President Trump sent storm troopers for no apparent reason. Truth: U.S. marshals were sent to Portland to protect the federal courthouse which was already covered in graffiti and attempts made to burn it. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Gov. Kate Brown have all but ignored this tragedy, letting it continue to ruin Portland.

Wheeler finally admitted on Aug. 26, the violence must stop. This is happening in major cities all over America. All the while, they want to defund and cut back police departments. We need our officers in blue more than ever to maintain law and order in our country.

James Hajek

Kelso (Lexington)