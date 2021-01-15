Letters: End ICE contract

I have been awed by people in this area who believe strongly in compassion, fairness and equality. Thus, I cannot be the only one who finds it unsettling that our county maintains a contract with Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain immigrant youth. They are not allowed outside except for an appointment, and receive no mental health care. One youth was even rushed to the hospital for an appendectomy after staff ignored complaints of pain for days. These are children fleeing their countries for a better life and deserve to be welcomed, not detained.