Letters: End ICE contract

It is time for the county to terminate its contract to hold immigrant children on civil charges. This contract, which has been in place for many years, needs to be re-examined. Cowlitz County is the only county in the nation to continue to have a contract with ICE to detain immigrant children.

For the past several months, a significant number of citizens who share my view have appeared at every Cowlitz County Commission meeting to provide input, ask questions and share their concerns during the public comment time.

At no time were the commissioners willing to provide a rationale for their support of this contract other than “the judges support it.”

I believe Cowlitz County citizens deserve an explanation of the original thinking behind the signing of this contract and the current thinking behind its continuation. This contract needs to end now, especially given the facts that no defense for maintaining it has been publicly presented, and no other county in the country continues to support such a contract.

Marilyn Melville-Irvine

Kelso