 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: End ICE contract

Letters: End ICE contract

{{featured_button_text}}

It is time for the county to terminate its contract to hold immigrant children on civil charges. This contract, which has been in place for many years, needs to be re-examined. Cowlitz County is the only county in the nation to continue to have a contract with ICE to detain immigrant children.

For the past several months, a significant number of citizens who share my view have appeared at every Cowlitz County Commission meeting to provide input, ask questions and share their concerns during the public comment time.

At no time were the commissioners willing to provide a rationale for their support of this contract other than “the judges support it.”

I believe Cowlitz County citizens deserve an explanation of the original thinking behind the signing of this contract and the current thinking behind its continuation. This contract needs to end now, especially given the facts that no defense for maintaining it has been publicly presented, and no other county in the country continues to support such a contract.

Marilyn Melville-Irvine

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: The big question

In the Sunday, Jan. 10, paper you shared the results of a survey. Your first question was "Do you think Joe Biden won the Presidency?"

Letters

Letters: Following examples

Consider the following names from the recent past of American politics. Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney. John McCain. Al Gore. John Kerry. George…

Letters

Letters: Anarchy?

Strange that the wanna be Arne Mortensen, Poor Boy, anti-government, anarchist Kalama Councilman Matthew Merz even wanted to join an organizat…

Letters

Letters: Numbers up front

Why do I have to read an article headlined "Local rates ease, but not enough" to find out on page A4 of Tuesday's (Jan. 12) Daily News that th…

Letters

Letters: What it is

I read with interest your story about the local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News