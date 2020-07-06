Letters: Elephant Ears

Letters: Elephant Ears

{{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in more than 40 years Altrusans missed selling Elephant Ears at the Go 4th celebration at Lake Sacajawea.

Like many other non-profits, Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso relies on the lines of folks and families who drop by for their yearly Elephant Ear treat. The money earned provides many vital local services such as Backpack Buddies (weekend and holiday nourishment to elementary age students at four local schools), Let’s Read (donates books to children in kindergarten through second grade several times at Catlin Elementary School), college scholarships to Lower Columbia College students and students who later transfer on to a four-year college or technical school, Youth Awards (stipends given to high school graduates from local schools) and many other services to local citizens.

Selling Elephant Ears is our major fundraiser, therefore our budget will not support the many causes and projects we have typically supported in the past. We are asking the community, if you like our ears and support our work in the community please consider donating to Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso Foundation, P.O. Box 1354 Longview, WA 98632.

We look forward to serving you in 2021.

Kathy Demarest

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Do not waffle

It was a relief when Gov. Jay Inslee mandated that all Washington residents wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19. This is a …

Letters

Letters: Up and running

I think it is everyone's goal to get to Phase 3 and have the economy up and running. No one can force you to wear a mask. You do it to help re…

Letters

Letters: Mixed signals

Some time ago, it was decided that the traffic signal at 30th Avenue and Pacific Way would switch to a four-way stop between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.…

Letters

Letters: Leader to trust

My kindergarten through 12th grade Teaching Certificate was earned at Washington State University with an internship at R.A. Long High School.

Letters

Letters: How many?

Your guest editorial "Keep protesting, but end CHOP" made me think, does Larry Wood's "We the People" three-day event planned for the Fourth o…

Letters

Letters: Surrounded

I am so sick and tired of all these news reports saying COVID-19 is re-rising due to Memorial Day weekend and protesters. Not. How about it's …

Letters

Letters: Risk to health

Please do not attend the rally at Lake Sacajawea. Or if you absolutely must, please wear a mask. Don’t risk your health, your family's health,…

Letters

Letters: Rises to the challenge

I have worked with Rosemary Siipola over the last several years on regional matters, and she has always risen to whatever challenge was in fro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News