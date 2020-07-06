Letters: Elephant Ears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in more than 40 years Altrusans missed selling Elephant Ears at the Go 4th celebration at Lake Sacajawea.

Like many other non-profits, Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso relies on the lines of folks and families who drop by for their yearly Elephant Ear treat. The money earned provides many vital local services such as Backpack Buddies (weekend and holiday nourishment to elementary age students at four local schools), Let’s Read (donates books to children in kindergarten through second grade several times at Catlin Elementary School), college scholarships to Lower Columbia College students and students who later transfer on to a four-year college or technical school, Youth Awards (stipends given to high school graduates from local schools) and many other services to local citizens.

Selling Elephant Ears is our major fundraiser, therefore our budget will not support the many causes and projects we have typically supported in the past. We are asking the community, if you like our ears and support our work in the community please consider donating to Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso Foundation, P.O. Box 1354 Longview, WA 98632.

We look forward to serving you in 2021.

Kathy Demarest

Kelso