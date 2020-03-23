Letters: Election results

The Daily News has made some off putting errors these past few days.

Thinking we are subject to, or are interested in the Idaho weather forecast for example. To top it off, declaring Joe Biden wins Cowlitz County in Thursday’s (March 12) newspaper. This candidate took only 4,824 votes in our county primary. Never mind that the actual winner, who was not mentioned in the headline, scored 13,224 ballots.

Your bias is showing. Respect your readers by printing headlines that show the truth please.

Cynthia Dall

Near Longview city limits

Editor's note: According to the Cowlitz County Elections Office, the top three candidates in the Washington Democratic presidential primary results are as follows: Biden – 6,459 votes; Sanders – 4,924 votes; Bloomberg – 2,091 votes. A total of 16,212 votes were cast. President Trump received 15,410 votes in the Republican primary, with a total of 15,553 votes cast.