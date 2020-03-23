Letters: Election results

Letters: Election results

{{featured_button_text}}

The Daily News has made some off putting errors these past few days.

Thinking we are subject to, or are interested in the Idaho weather forecast for example. To top it off, declaring Joe Biden wins Cowlitz County in Thursday’s (March 12) newspaper. This candidate took only 4,824 votes in our county primary. Never mind that the actual winner, who was not mentioned in the headline, scored 13,224 ballots.

Your bias is showing. Respect your readers by printing headlines that show the truth please.

Cynthia Dall

Near Longview city limits

Editor's note: According to the Cowlitz County Elections Office, the top three candidates in the Washington Democratic presidential primary results are as follows: Biden – 6,459 votes; Sanders – 4,924 votes; Bloomberg – 2,091 votes. A total of 16,212 votes were cast. President Trump received 15,410 votes in the Republican primary, with a total of 15,553 votes cast. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Hold the line

My wife is a heart failure patient and our family has followed the rules to the best of our ability to secure her safety and that of our famil…

Letters

Letters: Still open

I was shocked yesterday (March 17) when I saw how many Longview restaurants were still open for business despite Gov. Jay Inslee's shutdown order.

Letters

Letters: Workforce team

I extend a heartfelt thank you to all those people who are a part of the Cowlitz County Corrections workforce team.

Letters

Letters: Confess the cause

After reading today's (March 12) Daily News article "Counselors face heavy load" focusing on the challenges of our emotional support professio…

Letters

Letters: Most effective

Who was identified as the most effective legislator in Washington state by The Center for Effective Lawmaking?

Letters

Letters: Guest editorials

The guest editorial in the March 14 issue of The Daily News written by Carolyn Long, who is attempting one more time to get the seat in the Ho…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News