Letters: Eight questions

Do you believe in the sanctity of all human life, born and unborn? Then vote Republican.

Do you believe that taxpayer funding of abortion is wrong? Then vote Republican

Do you believe in the Constitution of the United States? Then vote Republican

Do you want the right to keep your guns? Then vote Republican

Do you believe in school choice? Then vote Republican.

Do you believe in a strong military, public safety, and border control? Then vote Republican.

Do you believe that America should stay energy independent? Then vote Republican.

Do you believe that the Biden/Harris-Democrat Socialist agenda is bad for America? Then vote Republican.

If we don't defeat the new Democrat Socialist Party, then all that we hold dear will be lost forever.

Please vote Republican.

Norma Peters

Longview