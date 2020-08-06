You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Economic medicine

Letters: Economic medicine

{{featured_button_text}}

As of this writing (Aug. 2), the House and Senate are trying to reach a compromise on an aid/recovery/stimulus fiscal policy. This is a first attempt at trying to awaken the economy from a policy-induced coma in an attempt to get a pandemic under control.

Apparently, the coma was insufficient to arrest the pandemic. Now we are attempting to stimulate economic activity while the virus flourishes. We know how fiscal policy can work. It can directly influence main street by financing immediate demands for goods and services. What we don't know is how the labor force will respond to a disease infused environment, and how expensive risk reduction measures will be.

Risk reduction will be necessary and expensive. A $1 trillion program is the equivalent of taking only the first day of a 10-day antibiotic regimen — counterproductive and makes recovery much more difficult.

A $3 trillion program may be the equivalent of taking the full regimen, but still may not cure the recession. The $3 trillion should be the minimum, not the maximum, expenditure. An economy that was generating more than $20 trillion in GDP (gross domestic product) before the pandemic can handle the interest burden of a more expansive fiscal policy. Only the interest burden of the increased debt need be repaid.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: For profit

On a recent visit to a local gas station, store staff refuses to comply with our state's mandatory mask policy citing, "The First Amendment," …

Letters

Letters: Care for community

The recent letter accusing Rosemary Siipola of pushing the police station down the throats of the Kalama City Council members was untrue and m…

Letters

Letters: Middle class

Bill Kasch was amazed the middle class has abandoned Democrats, but it’s the Democrats who abandoned the middle class. The Democrats' support …

Letters

Letters: Grandmother's lessons

When I was about 7, my and I family went to visit my grandmother Cecil. Usually, the adults would sit and visit while us four kids would do an…

Letters

Letters: Fireworks fury

I recently asked the Kelso and Longview City Councils to make a simple statement of sentiment encouraging folks not to purchase or sell Commun…

Letters

Letters: Asking again

Well here I am again asking the people of Cowlitz Country to please wear a face mask when you are in a store.

Letters

Letters: No progress

Ken Spring recently wrote in a recent letter to the editor that Trump is the best president of all. I disagree. President Trump is the worst p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News