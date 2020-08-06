Letters: Economic medicine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As of this writing (Aug. 2), the House and Senate are trying to reach a compromise on an aid/recovery/stimulus fiscal policy. This is a first attempt at trying to awaken the economy from a policy-induced coma in an attempt to get a pandemic under control.

Apparently, the coma was insufficient to arrest the pandemic. Now we are attempting to stimulate economic activity while the virus flourishes. We know how fiscal policy can work. It can directly influence main street by financing immediate demands for goods and services. What we don't know is how the labor force will respond to a disease infused environment, and how expensive risk reduction measures will be.

Risk reduction will be necessary and expensive. A $1 trillion program is the equivalent of taking only the first day of a 10-day antibiotic regimen — counterproductive and makes recovery much more difficult.

A $3 trillion program may be the equivalent of taking the full regimen, but still may not cure the recession. The $3 trillion should be the minimum, not the maximum, expenditure. An economy that was generating more than $20 trillion in GDP (gross domestic product) before the pandemic can handle the interest burden of a more expansive fiscal policy. Only the interest burden of the increased debt need be repaid.