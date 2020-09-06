 Skip to main content
Letters: Economic disconnect

The disconnect between Main Street and Wall Street.

Since the trough of the Great Recession in 2009, the value of S&P 500 has more than quadrupled. The stock market has even thrived while the economy has suffered what one author calls “a pandemic depression" (Robert Samuelson, The Daily News, Aug. 11). Indicators of real economic activity such as employment and output support this view. I’m going to suggest a reason for this disconnection.

Since the trough of the Great Recession in 2009, monetary and fiscal policy have been employed to combat the recession and the pandemic. Fiscal policy comes with severe political constraints on its effective application. The reasons for this are complex, and deserving of separate treatment.

The Federal Reserve has a high degree of political independence and can respond to changes in the real economy with relative alacrity. But, their tool kit is primarily limited to working through financial markets. In these markets they buy and sell stocks, bonds and other financial instruments. When they buy these stocks and bonds, they create money for these purchases and increase their prices. The effect of this action on production and employment is indirect and difficult to measure.

According to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal (Real Time Economics, Aug. 21), the top 10% of our income distribution owns 87% of all stock outstanding. The top 1% own more than 50%. I believe this concentration of initial beneficiaries limits the effectiveness of monetary policy while increasing society’s income inequality.

Edward Phillips

Kalama

