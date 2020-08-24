 Skip to main content
Letters: Easy to understand

Letters: Easy to understand

It bothers me to see another letter to the editor (July 23) from Bill Ammons of Castle Rock expanding his lies that our current commissioner, Arne Mortensen wanted to sell our county landfill, to Republic. Mortensen is an educated man with amazing insight and thinking abilities.

Mortensen’s plan was simple for most of us to understand, except for Ammons and those at his barber shop. Mortensen contacted several large handlers of waste and requested contract bids to run our local landfill. No sale was offered. Contract bidders did not expect to purchase our landfill.

A public meeting was held regarding obtaining a bid to look at a contract and compare costs. Several spoke in favor. A vote was taken by the commissioners. Dennis Weber and Joe Gardner both voted “No contract will be accepted to look at.” Mortensen, of course voted Yes.

Gail Egner

Castle Rock

