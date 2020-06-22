Letters: Easy to criticize

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Methinks that before people hop on the anti-police bandwagon they ought to ask themselves one question. Would you be a policeman/policewoman? For me, the answer is absolutely not!

Police are not dealing with the crème de la crème of society. Their world is full of child molesters, child porn, murderers, rapists, thieves, druggies, con men, gangs, etc.

Over the years, police have seen more and more bureaucratic rules and regulations that make their jobs harder. They virtually have to fight crime with one hand tied behind their backs.

Longview's crime is relatively mundane. Can anyone imagine what crime is like in the major cities? I can't even begin to fathom what those officers have to deal with. It's no surprise to me that occasionally one of them snaps.

We've had three policemen shot and killed in this area in recent years. All were reacting to routine calls they have ended up paying for with their lives. In each case, if they had had their guns at the ready and made an instantaneous decision to use them, they still might be here. Of course, then they would have been accused of using excessive force.

It's easy to sit on the sideline and criticize ... nothing better than 20/20 hindsight.