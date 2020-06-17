Letters: Dumb deer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I live on a rural road. There are deer out here. They don’t understand cars. They can’t imagine anything faster than them.They cross the road in front of cars, even though there’s enough sight distance to see a car is coming.

Dumb deer.

The drivers see the deer because they honk. I’ve never seen deer turn around when honked at. They may freeze.

Today, I witnessed something that made me wonder if the drivers are smarter than the deer. On a straight stretch of road, three deer in a row ran across an open field and then the road. One, two, then the honk of a car way back continuing at speed, three. The car barely missed but saved five seconds

Lucky me, no wounded deer on my hands. A deer with a broken back, trying to get up, is not pretty. Lucky driver, no car damage.

Deer are too dumb to have liability insurance. You can hit the horn or slow down so you can deal with whatever dumb thing the deer does.

Pat Dick

Castle Rock