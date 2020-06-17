Letters: Dumb deer

Letters: Dumb deer

{{featured_button_text}}

I live on a rural road. There are deer out here. They don’t understand cars. They can’t imagine anything faster than them.They cross the road in front of cars, even though there’s enough sight distance to see a car is coming.

Dumb deer.

The drivers see the deer because they honk. I’ve never seen deer turn around when honked at. They may freeze.

Today, I witnessed something that made me wonder if the drivers are smarter than the deer. On a straight stretch of road, three deer in a row ran across an open field and then the road. One, two, then the honk of a car way back continuing at speed, three. The car barely missed but saved five seconds

Lucky me, no wounded deer on my hands. A deer with a broken back, trying to get up, is not pretty. Lucky driver, no car damage.

Deer are too dumb to have liability insurance. You can hit the horn or slow down so you can deal with whatever dumb thing the deer does.

Pat Dick

Castle Rock

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Look no further

What’s not so heartening is the simple fact The Daily News allows its Letters to the Editor section to be used as a venue for espousing falseh…

Letters

Letters: Give me a break

I totally agree with Lee Church and Mike Phillips, Nancy Lewis is wrong (The Daily News letters to the editor, various dates). President Trump…

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Jones

Over the past several weeks, the racially motivated death of George Floyd and the subsequent demonstration of police brutality has dominated t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News