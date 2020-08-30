Letters: Dropped a zero

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You must have dropped a zero.

In Wednesday's (Aug. 26) article on Longview school layoffs, you quoted Dan Zorn as saying they would lose nearly $1 million of state funding for every loss of 10 students enrolled.

That is nearly $100,000 per student. If it costs the public school system that much to educate students, then we need to scrap the whole system and start over. I'm assuming he actually said per 100 students, which would make the state funding "only" $10,000 per student. By comparison, the local private religious schools only charge around $7,000 per student per year.

Do you realize that if the state paid the tuition to send students to private schools, they would save $3,000 per student? Of course this will never happen. The teachers union will make sure to spend the money to keep their people in state office to ensure they don't have to face this kind of competition. Charter schools always will have an impossible fight in a Democrat controlled state such as ours.

Daryl Erickson

Longview

Editor's note: The online story has been corrected to reflect the correct amount of state funding per student. A correction also can be found on Page 2 in the Aug. 29 print edition. Longview School District Superintendent Dan Zorn said for every 100 students not enrolled in the district this year, the district loses a little less than $1 million in state funding.