 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Dropped a zero

Letters: Dropped a zero

{{featured_button_text}}

You must have dropped a zero.

In Wednesday's (Aug. 26) article on Longview school layoffs, you quoted Dan Zorn as saying they would lose nearly $1 million of state funding for every loss of 10 students enrolled.

That is nearly $100,000 per student. If it costs the public school system that much to educate students, then we need to scrap the whole system and start over. I'm assuming he actually said per 100 students, which would make the state funding "only" $10,000 per student. By comparison, the local private religious schools only charge around $7,000 per student per year.

Do you realize that if the state paid the tuition to send students to private schools, they would save $3,000 per student? Of course this will never happen. The teachers union will make sure to spend the money to keep their people in state office to ensure they don't have to face this kind of competition. Charter schools always will have an impossible fight in a Democrat controlled state such as ours.

Daryl Erickson

Longview

Editor's note: The online story has been corrected to reflect the correct amount of state funding per student. A correction also can be found on Page 2 in the Aug. 29 print edition. Longview School District  Superintendent Dan Zorn said for every 100 students not enrolled in the district this year, the district loses a little less than $1 million in state funding.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Not 'teaching sex'

I would like to address the false statements circulating, particularly on social media, regarding a bill passed in the last session, SB5395, a…

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Unhealthy odors

Four out of six consecutive days recently my house indoors had terrible mill odors. Stenches were very strong and objectionable all day long i…

Letters

Letters: Human kindness

This country has suffered from emotional and vocal abuse for four years now. It is time to bring back human kindness and decency for the well …

Letters

Letters: The last one

Kathleen Johnson's July 8 letter stated "we're in Great Tribulation," " global warming is God's final warning" ... "because of too much rebell…

Letters

Letters: Blessed by God

The countdown for our next very important election has begun and the banter between both parties is tiresome. Their platforms could not be cle…

Letters

Letters: Easy to understand

It bothers me to see another letter to the editor (July 23) from Bill Ammons of Castle Rock expanding his lies that our current commissioner, …

Letters

Letters: System rigged

"Black on black crime" is a white-power dog whistle designed to change the subject. Black Lives Matter is about systemic racial injustice and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News