Letters: Dress rehearsal

From the hyper-sensationalism by most of the media to the illegitimate closing down of the economy by all levels of government, people are being driven to hysteria over the coronavirus pandemic, and that fear is allowing our nation to be changed.

Are we witnessing a dress rehearsal, a simulation, for a long-planned Marxist transformation of our nation into a more explicit socialist government? Or, is this the real thing? Socialist schemer New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently said America will be permanently changed.

If we can successfully throw off this hastily constructed public health dictatorship, then we have just lived through a dress rehearsal.

However, if this public health dictatorship is allowed to stand and provide a precedent for further tyrannical controls based on another pandemic, the global-warming charade, a real economic downturn, etc., then we have just lived through the beginning of the end our our freedom.

Government cannot stop COVID-19. Its totalitarian impulses can only make a health crisis that is dangerous to a few into a crisis that is deadly for many.

Jack Malone

Longview

