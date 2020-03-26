Letters: Drastic action

Coronavirus has put our state and country into a virtual shutdown.

Despite what is going on, I want to reassure everybody that everything is being done to provide help for the sick and their families.

I want to make some very important points here: 1) Real facts calm fears; 2) If the governor says to stay home for two weeks, follow his order and; 3) Avoid unnecessary contact with people. Wash your hands often. If you must go out, keep a safe distance from others. These are simple common sense rules that will stop cross-infections.

Drastic action is required to meet the coronavirus crisis head on. Our medical professionals and volunteers are in a battle against the virus outbreak to save lives. This country is facing an invisible enemy like never before.

We must rise up and meet this challenge to our very survival!.Together as one, we will get through this. America's fighting spirit will prevail. Stay strong, be safe.

Rolf Knapp

Vancouver