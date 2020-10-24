 Skip to main content
Letters: Doubling down

I am a multi-issue, pro-life, Roman Catholic voter.

Donald Trump is not pro-life.

Jaime Herrera Beutler is not pro-life in her support of Trump.

My conscience tells me that this administration is doing wrong by all of us.

Trump/Herrera Beutler are doubling down on manmade climate-change, gambling away the future of our children and grandchildren. That is not being pro-life.

It is not pro-life to promote an immigration system that is punishing and separates families, desperate for help and then imprisons their children in cages.

It is not pro-life to pass labor and tax policies that enrich the wealthiest at the expense of caring for the poor.

It is not being pro-life to relentlessly try to deny health care to the most vulnerable and poorest Americans.

Joe Biden is pro-life. Carolyn Long is pro-life. Join me in being a Pope Francis voter and upholding the sanctity of life, as no single issue defines what it means to be pro-life.

Vote Biden.

Vote Long.

Be pro-life!

Joe Hobson

Longview

