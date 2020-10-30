Letters: Don't just ask, listen

I am responding to letters to the editor submitted about Will Finn. One stated Arne Mortenson “asks” questions and commended him for that. The other one questioned his availability.

I have lived in Woodland for 14 years and have met my share of elected officials. When Will Finn was elected as mayor, there was a shift in the community. We saw change in how our City Council meetings were conducted. We saw growth in businesses.

Elected officials should not only ask questions, but also listen, assess and then actually take steps forward so results are seen. With Will Finn, this is possible.

To address the concern about availability, I rely on an individual to be the expert on their own work balance. I find it interesting that someone else who does not do this role feels they would be the expert.

Finn will be missed as our mayor. I am excited to see what he can do as our Cowlitz County commissioner to continue to move our cities forward.

Sunshine Jenkins

Woodland