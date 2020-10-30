 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Don't just ask, listen

Letters: Don't just ask, listen

{{featured_button_text}}

I am responding to letters to the editor submitted about Will Finn. One stated Arne Mortenson “asks” questions and commended him for that. The other one questioned his availability.

I have lived in Woodland for 14 years and have met my share of elected officials. When Will Finn was elected as mayor, there was a shift in the community. We saw change in how our City Council meetings were conducted. We saw growth in businesses.

Elected officials should not only ask questions, but also listen, assess and then actually take steps forward so results are seen. With Will Finn, this is possible.

To address the concern about availability, I rely on an individual to be the expert on their own work balance. I find it interesting that someone else who does not do this role feels they would be the expert.

Finn will be missed as our mayor. I am excited to see what he can do as our Cowlitz County commissioner to continue to move our cities forward.

Sunshine Jenkins

Woodland

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: An assignment

I came to Cowlitz County in the fall of 1963 to teach American history to eventually about 3,000 Longview students. They were a blast to teach…

Letters

Letters: Questions for Finn

We appreciate and rely on civic-minded folks such as Will Finn who serves as mayor of Woodland. In running for county commissioner, Mayor Finn…

Letters

Letters: Culp's not qualified

Gov. Jay Inslee has a degree in economics form the University of Washington, a law degree from Willamette University and he has been our gover…

Letters

Letters: No jokes

Two thoughts from the good old days and lately we are finding out just how good the good old days were.

Letters

Letters: For working people

One of our sons works in the hotel industry. He was shocked when he was laid off in early March. He has been able to manage on savings, vacati…

Letters

Letters: Respect makes it work

Returning Dennis Weber and adding Will Finn to the Cowlitz County board of commissioners will set the stage for that body to work together in …

Letters

Letters: Re-elect Dean Takko

As an elected official, it does not matter if you are Democrat or Republican. The criteria I always review when another elected official asks …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News