Letters: Don't doubt the crisis

There is no doubt there is a crisis on our Southern border.

President Biden his administration and most of the news media have denied it until recently. He has black out reporters and even the governor of Texas from checking the facilities where a mass of unaccompanied children are being kept in the "cages" that were criticized during the former administration. The two delegates from Congress who visited in the past few weeks were horrified at the conditions.

Immigrants who should be held three days are being held up to 10 days and this is what President Biden considers a "humanitarian" act? The cartels are benefiting the most from this crisis. Human, dug and weapon smuggling have never been higher.

While the border patrol is trying to process the magnitude of immigrants, the unfinished areas of the barrier on the border are open to the cartel. Heroin and fentanyl are pouring over the border into our country, increasing our current drug problems as the cartel makes millions of dollars.