Letters: Don't be paralyzed

Letters: Don't be paralyzed

Perfection leads to procrastination leads to paralysis.

In a Sept. 11 letter to the editor, Jack Malone urges folks NOT to vote “unless”... Don’t vote unless?!?

Malone wants us paralyzed by “perfection,” and I urge all eligible residents to defy that paralysis and just trust yourself and vote. We can all see the personal attributes the “leaders” of the two major parties, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have, can’t we?

This year your city, county, state and country need you to participate in this nation’s revival. Even if it’s ​just​ this year, vote for the Democratic candidates and send a message to the Republicans that their party, led by Trump, is off track and needs to extricate itself from the seductive web of white supremacy that’s snagged it.

Our military, our children, our country deserve better than the disgustingly disappointing example of Democracy that Trump and the GOP leaders have shown themselves to be. Only "landslide defeat” will wake up the GOP leadership, so do your part to deliver that message on Nov. 3 and vote.

Mary Lyons

Longview

